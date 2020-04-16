Welcome to #WashUtogether, a home for stories, photographs and videos of our Washington University caring for one another and our communities. For though we are apart, our students, faculty, staff and alumni are forever #WashUtogether.

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is launching a clinical trial for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The trial will investigate the effectiveness of different combinations of the antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin in treating ill patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

As Washington University in St. Louis researchers and physicians join the fight to halt COVID-19’s proliferation across the globe, our staff, students, doctors and alumni are working tirelessly to care for the St. Louis community we call home.

“From the physicians on the frontlines to the researchers tracking the virus to the faculty members who are helping businesses and nonprofits stay afloat, our community is showing up every day with compassion, commitment and ingenuity,” said Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. “I am especially moved by the can-do spirit of our students who have launched organizations to tutor local students, deliver meals, provide child care and reach out to isolated seniors.”

Posting one video a day until we fully reopen for business to keep the WashU family connected to campus. Today’s tweet in honor of the 1904 Olympics held at WashU. Thanks to Mark Wrighton for playing along. #WashUTogether pic.twitter.com/hU8vrUeWwV — Rob Wild (@wildrob12) March 24, 2020

COVID-19 has impacted countless people’s lives and livelihoods, resulting in financial hardships for many, including students and employees at Washington University in St. Louis.

In response, the university has created the WashU Crisis Response Fund to help.

Washington University medical student Benjamin Katz and his fellow WashU med students heard the Salvation Army’s cry for volunteers and immediately stepped in. The students have been on the front line with the non-profit delivering food to people like Anderson.

“I wanted to help out anyway I could and this as one of the really great ways I was able to help out the folks in the community,” Katz said. Read more at KSDK.com.

Varsity Tutors, founded by Washington University in St. Louis alum Chuck Cohn (BSBA ’08), has launched a new service called Virtual School Day, which offers more than 20 hours of live, online classes across a variety of core subjects for K-12 students. According to Varsity Tutors’ website, “Virtual School Day can supplement partial-day online learning provided by a school, or it can even serve as an all-day syllabus for the weeks that school is out.” Read more in Fuse.

To keep you connected to campus, here is a video recorded in March to celebrate the most popular place to study of campus. #WashUTogether #LibraryDancing pic.twitter.com/v2wmcd95W1 — Rob Wild (@wildrob12) April 3, 2020

Scores of students on the Washington University Medical Campus have mobilized to support health-care workers and the St. Louis community in the fight against the global pandemic.

Among the projects the students have initiated or joined, they’ve reviewed and summarized emerging academic research on COVID-19 to save care providers valuable time; managed a coronavirus email “hotline”; provided child care for health-care workers; and soon will deliver meals to infected and at-risk community members. Other students have designed and manufactured more than 1,600 face shields for medical workers in need of personal protective equipment.

“For those of you who are seniors, I know this is not what you wanted your final semester at WashU to look like. It’s not what I or any of your other professors want your experience to be, either.”

The plan was set. Washington University in St. Louis students Shelly Gupta and Rory Mather would launch their video campaign, “WashU Between the Lines,” after spring break. They hoped the series — deeply personal stories of uncertainty and hope, failure and resilience — would encourage students to know each other, as we say at Washington University, by name and by story. And not just the stories posted on Instagram or Facebook.

Then COVID-19 happened.

“We were faced with a choice — scrap the campaign or move ahead,” said Mather. “Ultimately, we decided that now, more than ever, students need to lean on one another. Yes, we are living through this terrible moment in history, but that doesn’t mean our own feelings and past experiences are now trivial.”

