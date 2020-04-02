University creates new fund to help students and employees through COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 has impacted countless people’s lives and livelihoods, resulting in financial hardships for many, including students and employees at Washington University in St. Louis.

In response, the university has created the WashU Crisis Response Fund to help.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin requested that such a fund be created when alumni, parents and friends started reaching out to ask how they could help.

“Washington University is dedicated to helping people through this tough and uncertain time, and we continue to use university resources to that end,” Martin said. “In response to the generous requests by many eager to help in some way, we have also created the WashU Crisis Response Fund, which is dedicated to providing support to our most vulnerable students and employees.”

‘It’s part of who we are as an institution and as a community to support our most vulnerable through this challenge.’ Chancellor Andrew D. Martin

Gifts to the fund will support undergraduate, graduate and professional students and employees. Students can now submit a request for help to the WashU Crisis Response Fund. Information about a similar process for employees will be coming soon.

Students who have been impacted by COVID-19 can submit requests for support because of unexpected loss of income or for emergency financial support to pay for essential needs such as food, housing, medicine or utility bills between March 15, 2020, and April 30, 2020. In mid-April, the university will reassess the fund’s capacity to determine whether it will be possible to provide further support to students beyond April 30.

“The challenges we are facing have created new and unexpected burdens on our students and employees. We have never been more grateful for the generosity of our alumni and friends who are stepping forward to help as we navigate these difficult times,” said Pamella A. Henson, executive vice chancellor for University Advancement, which helped facilitate the fund’s creation as an avenue of philanthropic support.

Anyone who wishes to give may designate their gift to support students or employees. For WashU faculty and staff who want to donate, they can make contributions through WashU Crisis Response Fund or through HRMS payroll deduction.

The funds give the university community a chance to help each other in a time of crisis.

“It’s part of who we are as an institution and as a community to support our most vulnerable through this challenge,” Martin said.