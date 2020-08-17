School of Law dual-degree program with Fudan University enters second year

The Washington University in St. Louis School of Law is entering the second year of its partnership with the Fudan University Law School in China. The program allows a cohort of students from Fudan to study at the School of Law.

“We are excited to continue this innovative program with one of the top law schools in China, and we look forward to deepening our partnership in the coming years,” said Nancy Staudt, dean and the Howard & Caroline Cayne Distinguished Professor of Law.

“I greatly enjoy the incredible opportunity to collaborate with Dean Wang Zhiqiang (dean of Fudan University Law School) and his team to ensure that these students receive the best of both worlds through this unique dual-degree program,” she said.

Through the partnership, students in Fudan University’s Juris Master program study for one year at Fudan University, then pursue a Master of Laws (LLM) for one year at Washington University before returning to Fudan to complete their degree requirements. Additionally, faculty from both universities are invited to participate in visiting scholars and professors programs through ongoing exchanges.

David Konig, professor of law and of history in Arts & Sciences, became the first Washington University professor to win a Fudan fellowship. He spent a month at Fudan in early 2019, delivering a series of lectures to professors, students and the general public.

“I love how committed our professors and instructors are to our academic success while encouraging us to explore different life possibilities as a person,” said Jingsheng (Lucy ) Yang, who was a member of the program’s first cohort and graduated in May. “I was never bored even for a second because there were always some events going on in and out of the campus. Through this program, not only have I learned how to think like a lawyer, but also established a global perspective towards social and legal issues that will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

The new agreement builds upon Fudan University’s significant role with Washington University’s McDonnell International Scholars Academy. Founded in 2005 and now with 34 partners from around the world, the McDonnell Academy organizes international symposia on global issues such as public health and population aging. It also recruits an annual cohort of about 15 scholars to study and prepare to be global leaders.

“I am deeply grateful to my experience at Washington University School of Law, which equipped me with theoretical knowledge of common law and practice skills as a lawyer by exchanging of ideas with the brilliant professors and students and participating in various activities,” said Yicheng Wang, also a member of the first cohort and May graduate. “Though we all went through a tough period, I received love and care from every faculty and staff, and finally I survived. Now I believe I can say that I’ve learned to be comfortable being uncomfortable, as one professor told me on my first day being a WashU law student.”

The School of Law has various other exchange partnerships with schools around the world, such as China University of Political Science and Law, Peking University, Bucerius Law School in Germany, Catholic University of Portugal, Hong Kong University, IDC-Herzliya in Israel, Korea University, National University of Singapore, National Taiwan University, Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom, Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, the Sorbonne and University of Cergy-Pontoise in France, University of Queensland in Australia, University of Trento in Italy, and Utrecht University in the Netherlands. Eight of these partnerships are with McDonnell Academy institutions.