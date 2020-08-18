WashU Spaces: Seigle Hall L004

Seigle Hall classrooms have been equipped with cameras and microphones so students ca participate in hyflex courses. Here, David Strait, professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences, records a lecture for the fall semester using a new document camera. To tour Seigle L004, hover over the image. (Photos: Joe Angeles: Washington University)

Hyflex courses. Synchronous learning. PTZ cameras.

The lingo of the COVID-19 era classroom is new to many students, but not to Tom Furby, director of classroom services at the Center for Teaching and Learning at Washington University in St. Louis. An expert in cutting-edge educational technology, Furby is overseeing the installation of cameras, microphones and other instructional equipment in the university’s 123 pooled classrooms across campus in preparation for fall semester. His team’s work will enable faculty to simultaneously teach students both in and outside of the classroom.

“Whether a student is Zooming in from their dorm room or their home across the globe, they will be able to participate fully in class,” Furby said. “Our top priority has been to support faculty with high-quality technology that’s easy to use and training that helps them use this ed tech in a way that enhances their teaching.”

The Center for Teaching and Learning also is offering faculty in-depth workshops, short tutorials and one-on-one consultations on the best practices of remote and hyflex teaching. Check back next month to read how Eric Fournier, the center’s director of educational development, helped a group veteran faculty reimagine how and what they teach.

