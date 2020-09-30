‘Reflections’ event encourages university to come together

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to gather together virtually at noon Thursday, Oct. 8, for “Reflections: Remember & Recommit,” an event that will provide a space for grief and hope during this extraordinary time.

“We’re in this time together, yet we’re all experiencing the pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice in unique ways,” said the Rev. Callista Isabelle, the university’s director for religious, spiritual and ethical life.

Speakers will include Chancellor Andrew D. Martin; Adrienne Davis, vice provost and the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law; and Ranen Miao, Student Union president. Mark Kamimura-Jiménez, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, will provide closing remarks.

Recent world events may cause university community members to feel isolated and alone. This event will give attendees the opportunity to grieve with others and to find strength in unity.

“Making space for grief and lament is really important for our WashU community,” Isabelle said. “This is a challenging time, for a variety of reasons, and ‘Reflections’ offers a chance for us to come together to name this.”

“Reflections: Remember & Recommit” is sponsored by the Office of the Chancellor and the Division of Student Affairs. For additional information and a link to the virtual event, visit the Happenings website.