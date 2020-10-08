College Prep Program accepting nominations

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis’ College Prep Program is accepting nominations for the next cohort of its innovative college readiness initiative.

Nominees must be ninth-grade students from the St. Louis region who are invested in learning, will be a first-generation college student and have limited financial resources. The nomination deadline is Oct. 30. Learn more on the College Prep website.