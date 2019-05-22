Washington University announces local College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 49 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.
The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.
This is the sixth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 3, all of whom were accepted into colleges such as Yale University, Johns Hopkins University and Spelman College. Six scholars will attend Washington University through the College Prep Scholarship. All together, Cohort 3 scholars were awarded more than $3.7 million in scholarships.
“We are excited to welcome a new cohort of aspiring inventors, artists and leaders,” said College Prep founder Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness. “Over the next three years, these students will acquire the skills to not only to get into their top-choice school, but to succeed there.”
The 2019 College Prep scholars are:
Affton High School
Paige Guillermo
Edvin Mahmutovic
Bayless High School
Camille Gunter
Anel Malagic
Mason Shaver
Crystal Tran
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Alina Mendoza
Marquon Wright
Clyde C. Miller High School
Dezaray Dorsey
Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Yunus Bekirov
Darnesha Franks
Jose Montoya
Crossroads College Preparatory School
Chadsidi Darden
Gateway STEM High School
Nathan Morrison
Dominique Taylor
Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls
Coumba Frango
Hazelwood Central High School
Deja Poe
Hazelwood East High School
Praise Iyinoluwa Aruwajoye
John Burroughs School
Ayah Hamed
KIPP St. Louis High School
DeVin Davis
Anaya Moody
Taeyon Shields
DeMarionia Smith
Ladue Horton Watkins High School
Kennedy Alexander
Lift For Life Academy
Makiyah Day
Lovejoy Technology Academy
Carlito Davis
Lutheran North High School
Jarrett Pope
Maplewood Richmond Heights High School
Abeer Hreedeen
Mary Institute Country Day School
Raygan McDile
Journee White
McCluer High School
Dayrin Oviedo
Sweet P Owens
McCluer North High School
Samaria Coleman
Damonii Ross
Mehlville High School
Dino Mahmutovic
Metro Academic and Classical High School
Kaila Ford
Nerinx Hall
NaKaila Campbell
Northwest High School
Christopher Holland
Oakville High School
Jasmina Selimanovic
Ritenour High School
C’Kyra Burnette
Yemil Lopez Leal
Riverview Gardens High School
Keriale Zimmerman
Rosati-Kain High School
Dim (Mary) Nem
Saint Louis University High School
Damius Collins
Sumner High School
Jehaleleel Gandy
Timberland High School
Kamden Hill
University City High School
Reina Nadal
Vashon High School
Kinard Wilson
Villa Duchesne
Victoria Rivera
The College Prep Program is one way Washington University faculty, staff and students are working to improve K-12 education in St. Louis.
