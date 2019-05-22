Washington University announces local College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 49 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.

The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. They will live and study on campus for three summers, participating in science labs, preparing their college essays and studying with top university faculty.

This is the sixth cohort of the College Prep Program. Launched in 2014, the program recently celebrated the graduation of Cohort 3, all of whom were accepted into colleges such as Yale University, Johns Hopkins University and Spelman College. Six scholars will attend Washington University through the College Prep Scholarship. All together, Cohort 3 scholars were awarded more than $3.7 million in scholarships.

“We are excited to welcome a new cohort of aspiring inventors, artists and leaders,” said College Prep founder Leah Merrifield, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness. “Over the next three years, these students will acquire the skills to not only to get into their top-choice school, but to succeed there.”

The 2019 College Prep scholars are:

Affton High School

Paige Guillermo

Edvin Mahmutovic

Bayless High School

Camille Gunter

Anel Malagic

Mason Shaver

Crystal Tran

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Alina Mendoza

Marquon Wright

Clyde C. Miller High School

Dezaray Dorsey

Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Yunus Bekirov

Darnesha Franks

Jose Montoya

Crossroads College Preparatory School

Chadsidi Darden

Gateway STEM High School

Nathan Morrison

Dominique Taylor

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls

Coumba Frango

Hazelwood Central High School

Deja Poe

Hazelwood East High School

Praise Iyinoluwa Aruwajoye

John Burroughs School

Ayah Hamed

KIPP St. Louis High School

DeVin Davis

Anaya Moody

Taeyon Shields

DeMarionia Smith

Ladue Horton Watkins High School

Kennedy Alexander

Lift For Life Academy

Makiyah Day

Lovejoy Technology Academy

Carlito Davis

Lutheran North High School

Jarrett Pope

Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Abeer Hreedeen

Mary Institute Country Day School

Raygan McDile

Journee White

McCluer High School

Dayrin Oviedo

Sweet P Owens

McCluer North High School

Samaria Coleman

Damonii Ross

Mehlville High School

Dino Mahmutovic

Metro Academic and Classical High School

Kaila Ford

Nerinx Hall

NaKaila Campbell

Northwest High School

Christopher Holland

Oakville High School

Jasmina Selimanovic

Ritenour High School

C’Kyra Burnette

Yemil Lopez Leal

Riverview Gardens High School

Keriale Zimmerman

Rosati-Kain High School

Dim (Mary) Nem

Saint Louis University High School

Damius Collins

Sumner High School

Jehaleleel Gandy

Timberland High School

Kamden Hill

University City High School

Reina Nadal

Vashon High School

Kinard Wilson

Villa Duchesne

Victoria Rivera

The College Prep Program is one way Washington University faculty, staff and students are working to improve K-12 education in St. Louis. To learn more, visit The Pipeline.