University’s crisis response fund assists students, employees this fall

The WashU Crisis Response Fund will continue to provide financial support to Washington University in St. Louis students and employees this fall. The university established the fund in March after the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

Undergraduate, graduate and professional students who needed support to pay for unexpected costs for essentials such as housing, food and medicine between the start of the semester and Oct. 31 received assistance. The fund accepted applications from Sept. 1-21, and funding for approved applications began the week of Sept. 28.

A total of $384,454 in donations to the crisis response fund and other university resources were allocated among 297 of the 567 eligible applications received.

Of the remaining 270 applications, 241 were eligible for support from applicants’ respective financial aid offices. Approximately 95% of the eligible applications will receive funding through either the crisis response fund or a financial aid office.

The university will reassess the student fund in mid-October to determine its capacity to provide further support to students beyond Oct. 31.

The fund is set to open for employee applications Monday, Oct. 12; it will accept applications through Oct. 30. Employees may seek support to cover unanticipated expenses such as food, housing, utility bills, medical co-payments and child care during the time period of Aug. 1 to Nov. 30.

“As the pandemic continues to adversely affect many of our students and employees, we deeply appreciate those who have stepped forward to help alleviate their hardship,” said Pamella A. Henson, executive vice chancellor for University Advancement. “Our Washington University community is compassionate, generous and resilient — and here for its members in times of need.”

The crisis response fund continues to accept contributions toward this effort.