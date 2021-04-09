At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 5, numerous faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Promotion with tenure



Ruopeng An to associate professor at the Brown School;

Arpita Bose to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences;

Hong Chen to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;Francesco Di Plinio to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Ali Hassan Ellebedy to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Daniel S. Epps to professor of law at the School of Law;

Vanessa Duffy Fabbre to associate professor at the Brown School;

Roman M. Garnett to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Joseph P. Gaut to professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Jonathan Hanahan to associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Erik A. Henriksen to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences;

Brendan A. Juba to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

I-Ting Angelina Lee to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Diane Wei Lewis to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences;

Ta-Chiang Liu, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 5);

Sojung Park to associate professor at the Brown School;

Rachel E. Sachs to professor of law at the School of Law;

Keith E. Schnakenberg to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Elijah J. Thimsen to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Daniel Lyndon Jaffe Thorek to associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 5); and

Xuan Zhang to associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Appointment with tenure



Peter Brunner as associate professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 5);

Claudia Swan as professor of art history in Arts & Sciences (tenure effective March 5); and

Jon T. Willie, MD, PhD, as associate professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 5).

Granting of tenure

Jeremy Bertomeu as associate professor of accounting (tenure effective March 5).