Mindfulness and anti-racism series launches

Meshing mindfulness with anti-racism is the focus of a series of upcoming talks funded by Washington University in St. Louis’ Center for the Study of Race, Ethnicity & Equity (CRE2). The first virtual event takes place at 1 p.m. April 30, featuring Rhonda Magee.

Magee

Magee, professor of law at the University of San Francisco, is also internationally recognized as a thought and practice leader focused on integrating mindfulness into higher education, law and social justice. Magee’s 2019 book, “The Inner Work of Racial Justice: Healing Ourselves and Transforming our Communities Through Mindfulness” was named one of the top 10 books released for the year by the Greater Good Science Center and also received accolades from Psychology Today and the editors of Mindful.org.

Magee’s inaugural talk, which will focus on the inner work of social justice, is free and open to the public. Visit the CRE2 website to register.

A second talk, titled “How to Fight Injustice Without Hating: Connecting Mindfulness with Social Justice,” features speaker Valerie Brown and is scheduled for Sept. 10. Organizers aim for the series to continue through the 2021-22 academic year and beyond.

“We have a long list of speakers we would love to be a part of the series,” said Diana Parra Perez, research assistant professor at the Brown School’s Prevention Research Center and mindfulness facilitator for the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “There are many amazing people working in this area, and we are hoping to feature as many of them as possible with the continued support of the university.”