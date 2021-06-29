NEWSROOM
Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Physicist Nagy has leading role in next-gen balloon mission

Living Earth Collaborative announces 2021 seed grant recipients

Evidence-based public health instruction shows tangible results

WashU Experts

Crisis or momentary blip? Explaining inflation concern

Without requiring vaccines, filled stadiums are unsafe

How new CDC mask guidelines will impact businesses

WashU in the News

The Only Way We’ll Know When We Need COVID-19 Boosters

Drugmakers Broaden Pitch for Covid Therapy as Case Rate Slows

Olympic Trials This Weekend Could Provide Economic Kickstart For St. Louis