Washington University lends support to Proposition R

Washington University in St. Louis has made a $25,000 contribution in support of Proposition R, an initiative that will appear on the ballot in an Aug. 3 special election in the city of St. Louis, as well as Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis counties.

Proposition R seeks voter approval for an eight-cent operating rate increase for St. Louis Community College (STLCC) to fund necessary updates to facilities and programs. This would be the first such increase in nearly 40 years.

“St. Louis Community College has long played a vital role in developing the regional workforce, creating opportunity for individuals and strengthening our economy,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “We are all invested in its success, and as a fellow institution of higher education and St. Louis partner, we are pleased to offer our support to this initiative, which will allow for growth and improvements that will directly benefit our neighbors and our region for decades to come.”

Established in 1960, STLCC serves more than 50,000 students annually. An estimated more than half of all households in the St. Louis region have at least one resident who has attended STLCC.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote for Proposition R in the special election on Aug. 3 and until Aug. 2 by absentee ballot.