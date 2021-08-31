NEWSROOM

Video: First day for first-year students

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Junior Amanda Sherman, who is studying theater in Arts & Sciences and marketing at Olin Business School, visited the South 40 on the first day of school to ask Washington University’s newest students what they’ve learned about life on campus. (Video: Tom Malkowicz/Washington University)
