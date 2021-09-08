Black Rep launches 45th season with ‘Sweat’

In the fading industrial town of Reading, Pa., three old friends spend their days on the factory floor and nights gathering for drinks at the local bar. But as layoffs, recession and union-busting management threaten their jobs, the town’s racial and economic fault lines grow increasingly strained.

So begins “Sweat,” Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. This week, The Black Rep will launch its 45th season with a new production of “Sweat” in Washington University’s Edison Theatre.

Performances, which continue through Sept. 26, are directed by Black Rep founder Ron Himes, who also serves as the university’s Henry E. Hampton Jr. Artist-in-Residence in Arts & Sciences. The season will continue with “Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea” (Jan. 12-30, 2022) in Edison Theatre; “Fireflies” (Feb. 9-27) in WashU’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre; and “Behind the Sheet” (March 16-April 3) at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave. The 2021-22 season will conclude with “Jitney” (May 11-29) in Edison Theatre.

Tickets are $50, or $20 for students and children. Student rush tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the Edison Theatre box office; the Black Rep’s box office, 6662 Olive Blvd.; or by calling 314-534-3810.

For more information about the production, visit theblackrep.org. For more information about COVID-19 policies for patrons, visit edison.wustl.edu.