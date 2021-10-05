NEWSROOM

NIH awards 4 medical school scientists prestigious ‘high-risk, high-reward’ grants

Richards, Laidlaw, Orvedahl, Shmuylovich chosen for their innovative research projects

Four researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been awarded "high-risk, high-reward" grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant program aims to inspire scientific discovery by providing support for highly innovative research. The grant recipients are (from left) Linda J. Richards; Brian J. Laidlaw; Anthony W. Orvedahl; and Leonid Shmuylovich. (Photo: School of Medicine)

Four scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been awarded prestigious grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) aimed at supporting the researchers’ innovative and impactful biomedical and behavioral research.

The grants are among a total of 106 such grants awarded to scientists recognized via the NIH Common Fund’s High-Risk, High-Reward Research program. The program aims to spur scientific discovery by providing support for highly innovative proposals that, due to their risk, may face hurdles in the traditional peer-review process. The 106 awards total about $329 million over five years, pending availability of funds.

The School of Medicine’s grant recipients are: Linda J. Richards, PhD, awarded an NIH Director’s Pioneer Award; Brian J. Laidlaw, PhD, and Anthony W. Orvedahl, MD, PhD, each awarded an NIH New Innovator Award; and Leonid Shmuylovich, MD, PhD, given an NIH Director’s Early Independence Award.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

