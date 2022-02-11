Danforth Campus to move to unified Career Center

In an effort to better connect Washington University in St. Louis graduate and undergraduate students to meaningful career opportunities, all Danforth Campus career services and programs will be administered by a unified Career Center. The transition, effective in fall 2022, will provide students a seamless experience and offer employers a clear point of entry into the university.

“We are striving to build a comprehensive career development experience for all students,” said Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. “The transition to a unified career center model allows us to strategically create the highest level of experience for students as they navigate their careers after graduating from WashU.”

Rob Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs, dean of students and chief of staff; Aimee Wittman, interim associate vice chancellor and executive director of the Career Center; Jennifer Whitten, associate dean and director of the Weston Career Center, and other Danforth Campus career programs leaders will meet over the next several months to recommend an implementation strategy for the details and logistics of the new model.

Provost Beverly Wendland said the schools are committed to building a stronger partnership with the Career Center and will continue to develop professional development programs and courses. Olin Business School, for instance, offers the class “Business Fundamentals and Professional Competencies,” which teaches non-Olin undergraduates the basics of leadership, organizational strategy, data analysis and professional writing.

“We are excited the Career Center is leveraging the expertise developed in our schools to better serve students across the entire university,” Wendland said. “Together, the schools and Career Center can help our students explore careers and achieve success in their chosen fields.”

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin, who has made personal and professional growth a key component of the university’s strategic planning process, has appointed Rebecca Brown, his chief of staff and vice chancellor, to lead a national search for the leader of the unified Career Center.

“Our No. 1 priority at Washington University is to provide our students an exceptional education,” Martin said. “But our commitment to our students does not stop there. We must also help prepare them for life after graduation by building their professional skills, expanding their professional networks and connecting them to significant professional experiences.”