University to launch Kessler Scholars Program for first-generation students

Washington University in St. Louis has been selected to join the Kessler Scholars National Collaborative, an innovative effort that provides first-generation students with the resources to thrive on campus.

As a member, Washington University will launch a new cohort initiative, the Kessler Scholars Program, which will recruit and support first-generation and limited-income students who want to improve society using their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said Kessler Scholars will receive ongoing comprehensive student support, including scholarship packages, academic advising and career programming.

“At WashU, we’ve developed a number of programs and policies to remove the barriers between first-generation and lower-income students and a Washington University education,” Martin said. “But there is more to do and more to learn. Being a member of Kessler Scholars National Collaborative will help us learn from our peers and develop practices that benefit all of our students.”

Starting with the Class of 2027, the university will actively recruit 20 Kessler Scholars per year. Like all Washington University students, Kessler Scholars will receive financial aid that meets 100% of their demonstrated need. In addition, Kessler Scholars will receive full funding to participate in a summer bridge program and will be eligible for two grants of up to $5,000 apiece for summer research, internship and study-abroad opportunities.

The university chose to focus on STEM and social impact for two reasons, said Mark Kamimura-Jimenez, associate vice chancellor and dean of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. One, many limited-income students report a strong interest in careers that address societal challenges such as public health and climate change. And two, research shows that low-income students who attended a high school with limited STEM offerings are more likely to abandon their STEM studies.

“We know our lower-income and first-generation STEM students are talented, ambitious and want to use their WashU educations to solve some of our biggest, toughest problems,” Kamimura-Jimenez said. “We also know that education in this nation is woefully unequal. Unlike their peers, many of our first-generation and limited-income students never had the opportunity to take Advanced Placement math and science classes. The summer bridge program, coupled with existing academic mentoring resources, such as the Deneb STARS program and the Learning Center, will give these students the foundational knowledge they need to persist.”

In addition to academic opportunities, Kessler Scholars also will participate in social impact programs and opportunities developed by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement and career programming led by a dedicated career coach.

Washington University was one of 10 universities selected to join the collaborative. As a new member, Washington University will receive a $1 million five-year grant. The Kessler Scholars National Collaborative is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Judy and Fred Wilpon Family Foundation and the American Talent Initiative, an alliance of 334 colleges and universities committed to graduating 50,000 additional limited-income students by 2025.

Junior Megan Matlock, a Deneb STAR and Chancellor’s Career Fellow, says she wants to make an impact with her anthropology degree. “Because a lot of us grew up in similar backgrounds where resources are scarce, we’ve seen how disparities impact our neighbors and our communities,” Matlock said. “Our why is rooted in finding solutions to that reality. That’s what’s pushing us.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)

Ongoing effort to recruit, support first-generation, low-income students

Since 2013, the percentage of Pell Grant-eligible students at Washington University has grown from 6% to 17% of the incoming Class of 2026. The percentage of first-generation students has increased from 4% to 12% during that same period. Though not all Pell-eligible students are first generation and not all first-generation students are Pell eligible, there is significant overlap.

To better serve these students, Washington University has launched a number of initiatives, including: