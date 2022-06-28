NEWSROOM

‘Requiem of Light’

‘Art is the way we translate our grief’

By Liam Otten and James Byard

It’s a grim milestone. Last spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed that more than 1 million Americans have died due to COVID-19.

In this video, Rebecca Messbarger, director of medical humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, discusses “Requiem of Light,” a citywide memorial that she conceived and organized for the thousands of St. Louisans lost to the pandemic. The event, which took place April 23 in Forest Park, featured original music, community speakers and the ceremonial lighting of 1,500 lanterns around Forest Park’s iconic Grand Basin.

Also featured in the video are composer Philip A. Woodmore, artistic director for “Requiem of Light,” as well as Angela Kender, founder of the Missouri COVID-19 Memorial, and the Rev. Mike Angell, rector of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Paré appointed associate vice chancellor for career development and education

Eliot Society members gather for final annual dinner

Physical intimate partner violence in Colombia costs $90 million annually 

WashU Experts

WashU Expert: Ethics of sentient AI

WashU Experts: Supreme Court decision will transform American life, politics

SCOTUS ruling hints at why religious freedom means living with views we don’t like

WashU in the News

Biden’s Thorny Options for Changing the Supreme Court

The coming legal battles of post-Roe America

Supreme Court backs a high school coach’s right to pray on the 50-yard line