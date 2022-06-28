It’s a grim milestone. Last spring, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed that more than 1 million Americans have died due to COVID-19.

In this video, Rebecca Messbarger, director of medical humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, discusses “Requiem of Light,” a citywide memorial that she conceived and organized for the thousands of St. Louisans lost to the pandemic. The event, which took place April 23 in Forest Park, featured original music, community speakers and the ceremonial lighting of 1,500 lanterns around Forest Park’s iconic Grand Basin.

Also featured in the video are composer Philip A. Woodmore, artistic director for “Requiem of Light,” as well as Angela Kender, founder of the Missouri COVID-19 Memorial, and the Rev. Mike Angell, rector of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City.