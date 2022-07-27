Flash flood impacts, responses

Washington University in St. Louis continues to respond to historic flash flooding in our region, which affected faculty, staff and students. While operations continue on a normal schedule, there will be disruptions during the next several days as damage assessments and clean-up continues both on campus and throughout our community.

Specifically, North Campus is currently closed until further notice. Teams are working to assess, repair and ensure North Campus can be safely occupied again. North Campus employees were directed to check in with their individual department for work arrangements and further instructions.

Damage also was reported on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. Siteman Cancer Center – South County, at Interstate 55 and Butler Hill Road, was without power Tuesday morning, but it was restored by about 1 p.m.

“Our WashU teams — including emergency management and facilities — quickly came together to take action and ensure our faculty, staff and students remain safe and supported,” said Shantay N. Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer. “We will navigate this as we navigate any challenge — together. The safety and well-being of the WashU and greater St. Louis communities are our highest priorities.”

Resources and support are available to help all WashU employees and managers navigate all of the impacts — both professional and personal — of Tuesday’s severe weather. The university’s emergency conditions policy outlines protocols to address operations and employee needs; departments should refer to their individual plans to ensure on-site operations are carried out, while balancing the need for flexibility or alternative work arrangements. Further support, including the employee assistance program, family care resources, and more are available on the HR website.

Additionally, WashU is assisting students displaced or disrupted by the flash floods, and community support is being offered by several local agencies, including local chapters of the American Red Cross and the United Way.

For the latest updates about campus conditions, visit the Emergency Management website.