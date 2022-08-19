Olin dean search committee appointed

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed an 11-member committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Mark P. Taylor concluded his deanship on June 30. Following a yearlong academic leave, Taylor will return to the university in 2023 as the Donald Danforth Jr. Distinguished Professor of Finance.

Anjan V. Thakor, the John E. Simon Professor of Finance and director of doctoral programs and the Wells Fargo Advisors Center for Finance and Accounting Research, is serving as interim dean during the transition.

Kurt Dirks, director of the George and Carol Bauer Leadership Center and senior adviser to the chancellor for leadership, will be chair of the search committee.

“I’m grateful to Kurt Dirks and the other members of the committee for leading the search for the very best and most well-suited dean for the Olin Business School,” Martin said.

“Over the last several years, Olin has undergone tremendous growth and has earned its reputation as a global leader in business education and research. With this committee’s diverse and thoughtful leadership, I’m confident we will find the right person to continue that trajectory of academic excellence and lead Olin in its next chapter.”

Other members of the search committee are:

Lingxiu Dong, the Frahm Family Chair of Supply Chain, Operations and Technology, Olin Business School

Madeline DuCharme, MBA entrepreneurship fellow, Olin Business School

George-Levi Gayle, the John H. Biggs Distinguished Professor in Economics, Arts & Sciences

Todd Gormley, professor and chair of finance; academic director of Global Master of Finance program, Olin Business School

Bart Hamilton, the Robert Brookings Smith Distinguished Professor of Economics, Management & Entrepreneurship, academic adviser for the Center for Experiential Learning, Olin Business School

Jerry Kent, university trustee and Olin National Council member

Paige LaRose, senior associate dean and director of undergraduate programs, Olin Business School

Robyn LeBoeuf, co-vice dean of faculty and research, professor of marketing, Olin Business School

II Luscri, assistant vice provost for innovation and entrepreneurship, adjunct lecturer, Olin Business School

Gisele Marcus, professor of practice, Olin Business School

Jennifer Gibbs, senior project manager for the Office of the Provost, and Lisa M. Siddens, associate provost and senior advisory for strategic projects and appointments, will assist the committee in this search.