Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series

Brooklyn artist Derrick Adams will be in conversation with St. Louis’ Damon Davis Sept. 7. Pictured is Adams’ “We Came to Party and Plan,” Hudson River Museum, Yonkers, New York, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the artist)

Architects Hilary Sample and Thomas Phifer; artists Katharina Grosse, Derrick Adams and Meleko Mokgosi; and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg are among the internationally renowned visual thinkers who will discuss their work as part of the fall Public Lecture Series sponsored by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Events will begin Thursday, Sept. 1, with Sample, co-founder of MOS Architects in New York. Established in 2003, the firm’s eclectic body of work ranges from housing and cultural spaces to furniture, exhibitions, books, software and video. MOS’ “House with Two Chimneys,” currently under construction as part of St. Louis’ On Olive project, reflects the city’s rich history of brick construction and craft.

Events will continue Sept. 7 with Adams, a Brooklyn-based artist and the Sam Fox School’s Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecturer, who will be interviewed by St. Louis artist Damon Davis. On Sept. 8, Daniel Jacobs and Brittany Utting of HOME-OFFICE, based in Houston, will discuss “Field Station,” their new project for the Sam Fox School’s Weil Project Wall.

German painter Katharina Grosse will present a public Q&A Sept. 23 with Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper Director and chief curator of the Mildred Kemper Art Museum. Pictured is Grosse’s “Untitled,” 2015. Acrylic on canvas. The Komal Shah and Gaurav Garg Collection. © Katharina Grosse/Artists Rights Society, New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn. (Photo: Jens Ziehe)

Writer and photography curator David Campany will present a Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture Sept. 14. On Sept. 22, the Sam Fox School’s MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture program will present comics scholar Douglas Wolk.

Grosse, one of Germany’s most acclaimed contemporary painters, will present a public Q&A Sept. 23 with Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper Director and chief curator of WashU’s Mildred Kemper Art Museum. An exhibition opening for “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions” immediately follows.

Shaun O’Dell, the Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist, will discuss his work Sept. 26. Artist and illustrator James McMullan, known for his influential theater posters and more than a dozen children’s books, will discuss his work Sept. 29. Painter Meleko Mokgosi, who served as the Sam Fox School’s 2021-22 Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow, will discuss the work in his solo show on view as part of the “Currents” exhibition series at the Saint Louis Art Museum Sept. 30. Landscape architect Peter Osler will speak Oct. 5.

Von Furstenberg, whose distinguished career began in the early 1970s with her celebrated “wrap dress,” will discuss her work Oct. 12, in a talk co-sponsored by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s annual “Speaking of Fashion” series. Ethiopian designer Miriam Hillawi Abraham will discuss her work Nov. 3.

Phifer, whose recent projects include the Museum of Modern Art and TR Warszawa Theatre in Warsaw, will speak Nov. 10. Todd Gannon, author most recently of “Megastructure: Urban Futures of the Recent Past” (2020) will lecture Nov. 17. Other speakers include artist Shana Moulton, known for humorous performances in the guise of her alter ego Cynthia, and Zurich-based architect Annette Helle (both dates TBD). For a complete list, see below.

All events are free and open to the public and begin at 6 p.m. in the Sam Fox School’s Steinberg Hall unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Hilary Sample of MOS Architects will speak Sept. 1. Pictured is Housing No. 8 (Laboratorio de Vivienda), Apan, Mexico, 2018. (Photo: MOS Architects/Jamie Navarro)

Fall 2022 speakers

All times Central

Sept. 1

Hilary Sample

MOS Architects

Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture

7 p.m.

Sept. 7

Derrick Adams, interviewed by Damon Davis

Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecture

Sept. 8

Daniel Jacobs and Brittany Utting

HOME-OFFICE

Weil Project Wall Creator Talk

Installation view, “#ICPConcerned – Global Images for Global Crisis.” The exhibition was curated by David Campany, who will speak Sept. 14, for the International Center of Photography Museum, New York, 2020. (Photo courtesy of David Campany)

Sept. 14

David Campany

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

Sept. 22

Douglas Wolk

In collaboration with the MFA in Illustration and Visual Culture

Sept. 23

Katharina Grosse, interviewed by Sabine Eckmann

In conjunction with “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.” Exhibition opening to immediately follow at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum.

Shaun O’Dell, “Seeing Ghosts Between Ruins” (2020). Ink and gouache and acrylic ink on paper mounted on canvas over panel.

Sept. 26

Shaun O’Dell

Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist

Sept. 29

James McMullan

Presented by the MFA in Illustration and Visual Culture and Olin Library

Sept. 30

Meleko Mokgosi

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture

In conjunction with Saint Louis Art Museum and the opening of “Currents 122”

Oct. 5

Peter Osler

Visiting critic, Master of Landscape Architecture program

Oct. 12

Diane von Furstenberg

In conjunction with the Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s “Speaking of Fashion” series

5:30 p.m. Location TBD

Nov. 3

Miriam Hillawi Abraham

In collaboration with “Fox Fridays”

Nov. 10

Thomas Phifer

Thomas Phifer and Partners

CannonDesign Lecture for Excellence in Architecture and Engineering

Nov. 17

Todd Gannon

Book talk and Undergraduate Architecture Lecture

TBD

Annette Helle

Helle Architekture

Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture



TBD

Mela Studio

Wallace Herndon Smith Artists

TBD

Shana Moulton

Visiting Lecturer

Presented by the MFA in Visual Arts

TBD

Anika Todd

Beaumont Visiting Artist

