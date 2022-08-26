Sam Fox School fall Public Lecture Series

Architects Hilary Sample and Thomas Phifer; artists Katharina Grosse, Derrick Adams and Meleko Mokgosi; and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg are among the internationally renowned visual thinkers who will discuss their work as part of the fall Public Lecture Series sponsored by the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.
Events will begin Thursday, Sept. 1, with Sample, co-founder of MOS Architects in New York. Established in 2003, the firm’s eclectic body of work ranges from housing and cultural spaces to furniture, exhibitions, books, software and video. MOS’ “House with Two Chimneys,” currently under construction as part of St. Louis’ On Olive project, reflects the city’s rich history of brick construction and craft.
Events will continue Sept. 7 with Adams, a Brooklyn-based artist and the Sam Fox School’s Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecturer, who will be interviewed by St. Louis artist Damon Davis. On Sept. 8, Daniel Jacobs and Brittany Utting of HOME-OFFICE, based in Houston, will discuss “Field Station,” their new project for the Sam Fox School’s Weil Project Wall.
Writer and photography curator David Campany will present a Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture Sept. 14. On Sept. 22, the Sam Fox School’s MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture program will present comics scholar Douglas Wolk.
Grosse, one of Germany’s most acclaimed contemporary painters, will present a public Q&A Sept. 23 with Sabine Eckmann, the William T. Kemper Director and chief curator of WashU’s Mildred Kemper Art Museum. An exhibition opening for “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions” immediately follows.
Shaun O’Dell, the Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist, will discuss his work Sept. 26. Artist and illustrator James McMullan, known for his influential theater posters and more than a dozen children’s books, will discuss his work Sept. 29. Painter Meleko Mokgosi, who served as the Sam Fox School’s 2021-22 Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow, will discuss the work in his solo show on view as part of the “Currents” exhibition series at the Saint Louis Art Museum Sept. 30. Landscape architect Peter Osler will speak Oct. 5.
Von Furstenberg, whose distinguished career began in the early 1970s with her celebrated “wrap dress,” will discuss her work Oct. 12, in a talk co-sponsored by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s annual “Speaking of Fashion” series. Ethiopian designer Miriam Hillawi Abraham will discuss her work Nov. 3.
Phifer, whose recent projects include the Museum of Modern Art and TR Warszawa Theatre in Warsaw, will speak Nov. 10. Todd Gannon, author most recently of “Megastructure: Urban Futures of the Recent Past” (2020) will lecture Nov. 17. Other speakers include artist Shana Moulton, known for humorous performances in the guise of her alter ego Cynthia, and Zurich-based architect Annette Helle (both dates TBD). For a complete list, see below.
All events are free and open to the public and begin at 6 p.m. in the Sam Fox School’s Steinberg Hall unless otherwise noted. For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.
Fall 2022 speakers
All times Central
Sept. 1
Hilary Sample
MOS Architects
Harris Armstrong Fund Lecture
7 p.m.
Sept. 7
Derrick Adams, interviewed by Damon Davis
Bunny and Charles Burson Distinguished Visiting Lecture
Sept. 8
Daniel Jacobs and Brittany Utting
HOME-OFFICE
Weil Project Wall Creator Talk
Sept. 14
David Campany
Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture
Sept. 22
Douglas Wolk
In collaboration with the MFA in Illustration and Visual Culture
Sept. 23
Katharina Grosse, interviewed by Sabine Eckmann
In conjunction with “Katharina Grosse Studio Paintings, 1988-2022: Returns, Revisions, Inventions.” Exhibition opening to immediately follow at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum.
Sept. 26
Shaun O’Dell
Arthur L. and Sheila Prensky Island Press Visiting Artist
Sept. 29
James McMullan
Presented by the MFA in Illustration and Visual Culture and Olin Library
Sept. 30
Meleko Mokgosi
Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Teaching Fellow Lecture
In conjunction with Saint Louis Art Museum and the opening of “Currents 122”
Oct. 5
Peter Osler
Visiting critic, Master of Landscape Architecture program
Oct. 12
Diane von Furstenberg
In conjunction with the Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s “Speaking of Fashion” series
5:30 p.m. Location TBD
Nov. 3
Miriam Hillawi Abraham
In collaboration with “Fox Fridays”
Nov. 10
Thomas Phifer
Thomas Phifer and Partners
CannonDesign Lecture for Excellence in Architecture and Engineering
Nov. 17
Todd Gannon
Book talk and Undergraduate Architecture Lecture
TBD
Annette Helle
Helle Architekture
Ruth & Norman Moore Visiting Professor of Architecture Lecture
TBD
Mela Studio
Wallace Herndon Smith Artists
TBD
Shana Moulton
Visiting Lecturer
Presented by the MFA in Visual Arts
TBD
Anika Todd
Beaumont Visiting Artist
