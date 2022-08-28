Slideshow: Class of 2026 Convocation

Wearing the bold colors of their residential colleges and waving WashU pennants, the 1,826 members of the Washington University in St. Louis Class of 2026 converged Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brookings Quadrangle for the annual Convocation ceremony, one of the university’s most beloved (and loudest) traditions.

The festivities, now hosted a week after the new class’ arrival, featured inspirational speeches, a party in Tisch Park with food, fireworks and cheering … lots and lots of cheering. Families were invited to virtually view the ceremony. Here, the Record shares the sights and sounds of the evening.