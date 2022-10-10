Olin-Chancellor’s Fellowship to expand opportunities for diverse, talented graduate students 

Washington University in St. Louis is combining two of its signature graduate fellowship programs, effective fall 2023. The newly formed Ann W. and Spencer T. Olin-Chancellor’s Fellowship (OCF) will merge two long-standing programs — the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Fellowship for Women in Graduate Study and the Chancellor’s Graduate Fellowship — into a single program designed to attract graduate students representing a variety of diverse backgrounds.

“Diversity is core to our mission at Washington University,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “We’re committed to recruiting and supporting outstanding scholars who represent all backgrounds and perspectives. This has always been true, and these fellowship programs were certainly created with this goal in mind. As we think about the university’s future, it’s important for us to acknowledge that scholarship programs such as these offer important opportunities to open doors and reduce barriers to graduate degrees. Combining the Olin and Chancellor’s Fellowships will allow us to maximize the impact of the resources available to develop graduate students who bring a wide range of thinking and experiences to their studies.”

“As the university prepares to implement our strategic plan for the next decade, this is the perfect time to create synergy among some of our signature programs to ensure that they are poised for future success,” Provost Beverly Wendland said. “By bringing these fellowships together, we’re expanding the opportunities that are available and creating a more robust experience for fellows. This new union will allow for greater collaboration and relationship-building among the cohorts, which will lead to a richer academic experience for all. We look forward to continuing many of the longstanding and treasured Olin and Chancellor’s Fellowships traditions while creating new OCF traditions.”

The OCF program will be administered by the Provost’s Office, with applications for the newly combined fellowship opening to candidates starting this fall for admission in 2023. The OCF will offer a competitive award package, including a $45,000 annual stipend and $1,500 annual research stipend. The OCF fellows demonstrate an exceptional track record of achievement and a compelling vision for the future. They will benefit from a graduate experience augmented by outstanding leadership, mentoring and development opportunities. Applicants must have received an undergraduate degree from a U.S. institution whose accrediting agency is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Additional information on eligibility can be found on the program’s website.

“Programs like the OCF are instrumental in our efforts to recruit outstanding graduate students from diverse backgrounds to Washington University,” said Vijay Ramani, vice provost for graduate education and international affairs. “Diversity makes our community stronger and we all benefit from a multitude of viewpoints and perspectives afforded by a diverse student body. I have no doubt that the OCF program will help us to advance the academic distinction of the university.”

More information about the Ann W. and Spencer T. Olin-Chancellor’s Fellowship is available on the Office of the Provost website.