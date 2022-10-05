Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg will discuss her life and work in a free talk Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Speaking of Fashion: A Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg” is hosted by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, in partnership with Caleres and WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. The talk will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s Graham Chapel. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

von Furstenberg (Photo courtesy of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund)

The conversation is free and open to the public, but advance tickets are required. For more information, visit www.saintlouisfashionfund.org.

“Diane von Furstenberg is simply a legend,” said Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, associate professor and head of the fashion design program. “This is a wonderful opportunity for fashion design students as well as St. Louis fashion followers to hear firsthand about her extraordinary career, her experiences as a female entrepreneur and the mark she continues to make on the art of fashion. We are thrilled to welcome her to campus.”

In addition to the talk, fashion industry personality Derek Blasberg, a New York Times bestselling author and native St. Louisan, will curate an audience Q&A. Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss is also a special guest. In addition, von Furstenberg will receive the Saint Louis Fashion Fund Award, which is presented to individuals making major contributions in fashion. Past recipients include Kloss as well as Iris Apfel, Dapper Dan and the late Andre Leon Talley.

“Diane’s St. Louis visit promises to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the region’s fashion and design community,” said Susan Sherman, co-founder and interim CEO of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund.

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor, the Belgian-born designer began crafting her line in the early 1970s, starting with her celebrated “wrap dress.” Her extensive philanthropic efforts include the DVF Awards, which recognize and support extraordinary women dedicated to transforming the lives of other women.

In conjunction with von Furstenberg’s talk, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., will host a trunk show from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12. For more information, visit www.saintlouisfashionfund.org.