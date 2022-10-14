‘We’re thinking big’ for WashU

Fall greetings from Washington University! The autumn season is always full of promise, and a walk across our campus will reveal not just the beauty of the season, but a thriving community of scholars, researchers and professionals who are energized by discovery, lively debate and purpose. We are honoring our traditions, analyzing the past and making the most of this season in St. Louis while working toward fulfilling the promises of tomorrow.

And that’s exactly what we seek to accomplish with “ Here and Next,” our strategic plan . Here and Next will guide us as we leverage our significant momentum and make the most meaningful impact on the community and people we serve today, as well as simultaneously innovate for a future of increased health, peace, justice and equity worldwide.

“We’re looking boldly to the future, because we believe we have the talent, heart, will and momentum to expand human knowledge and solve complex problems.” Chancellor Andrew Martin

If that sounds bold, well, that’s because it is. We’re thinking big for Washington University — our students, our staff, our faculty and our alumni — because we believe in their immense potential to effect meaningful change. We’re investing in St. Louis, the city we love and call home, because we desire unity and prosperity for our neighbors, today and forever. And we’re looking boldly to the future, because we believe we have the talent, heart, will and momentum to expand human knowledge and solve complex problems.

At its core, Here and Next is a community-driven vision for the future, and together we have what it takes to achieve greatness through the formation of leaders, the discovery of knowledge and the treatment of patients for the betterment of all. I invite you to engage with the plan and catch our excitement. Whether you are a frequent visitor to campus, a scholarship contributor or you simply flip through our magazine when it hits your doorstep every few months, now is the perfect time to don your red and green and look boldly to the future with us. I’ll be eager to share ways that you can get involved in the months ahead.