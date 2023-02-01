2023-24 tuition, room, meal plans, fees announced

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $61,750 for the 2023-24 academic year — a $2,330 (3.9%) increase over the 2022-23 academic tuition of $59,420, announced Amy B. Kweskin, executive vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer.

The required student activity fee will be $616. The health and wellness fee will also be $616.

Charges for on-campus double-occupancy housing for 2023-24 will range between $12,648 and $13,188, depending on housing type selected. This year’s range is $12,178 to $12,698. The meal plans for 2023-24 will range from $5,018 to $7,590 compared with this year’s range of $4,824 to $7,298.

“We are grateful for your commitment to Washington University and strive every day to be good stewards of your investment,” wrote Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, in a letter to parents and students about the 2023-24 tuition, room, meal plans and fees.

“With your support, we are able to provide your students a world-class education that will prepare them to lead, grow and thrive. In recent years, we have expanded course offerings and majors, mental health and well-being resources and university-funded internships and fellowships while continuing to offer students enriching residential life, research and co-curricular opportunities,” Wendland wrote.

Students who qualify for need-based financial assistance will receive consideration for the cost increases, along with consideration of changes in their families’ financial circumstances.

An FAQ about tuition and the university’s financial resources was enclosed with the letter.

As noted in the FAQ, the university is dedicated to meeting 100% of demonstrated financial need for all admitted students. Half of the undergraduate student body receives some form of financial assistance (scholarships, grants and/or financial aid). In the past decade, the average annual aid award for students with need has increased from about $29,000 to $58,000. WashU also supports several initiatives that provide students the resources they need to engage fully in academic and campus life.

Under the university’s “no-loan” program, the families of undergraduate students with annual incomes of $75,000 or less receive full financial aid packages without incurring any debt.

Another financial aid program, the WashU Pledge, covers the full cost of education, including tuition, room, meal plan and fees, to all undergraduate students from Missouri and southern Illinois who are Pell Grant-eligible or from families with annual incomes of $75,000 or less.

The university continues to make substantial progress in attracting and enrolling students from low-income families, growing the number from 6% in 2013 to 20% in 2022. In 2021, Chancellor Andrew Martin announced a historic $1 billion investment in financial aid and student support that allows the university to be “need blind” in its admission process. The Gateway to Success initiative ensures that the university will be able to attract the best and the brightest students regardless of their financial background.

Announced last October, Make Way: Our Student Initiative is building financial resources for students at every level of need, including middle-income students. The university already has raised more than half of the $600 million needed to fund new undergraduate scholarships, graduate scholarships and fellowships, and student experiences.

Graduate, professional programs tuition, fees

Below are the 2023-24 full-time tuition and fee schedules for the university’s graduate and professional programs as well as tuition for part-time students enrolling in evening and summer school.

Graduate/professional programs in Arts & Sciences and the McKelvey School of Engineering: The 2023-24 tuition charge for graduate students in these programs will be $61,750, an increase of $2,330 (3.9%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design: The 2023-24 tuition charge for the Master of Architecture program will be $59,026, an increase of $1,996 (3.5%).

Sam Fox Graduate School of Art: The 2023-24 tuition charge for the Master of Fine Arts programs will be $49,060, an increase of $1,660 (3.5%).

Brown School: The 2023-24 tuition charge for first-year students in the Master of Social Work program will be $46,840, an increase of $1,140 (2.5%), and the Master of Public Health program tuition will be $41,600, an increase of $1,010 (2.5%).

Olin Business School graduate program: The 2023-24 tuition for the Master of Business Administration program will be $66,200, an increase of $1,950 (3%), and the Executive MBA program will be $144,150, an increase of $4,200 (3%).

School of Law: The 2023-24 tuition for the JD, JSD, LLM and MLS programs will be $67,008, an increase of $2,520 (3.9%).

School of Medicine: The 2023-24 tuition for first-year students in the School of Medicine will be $67,295 each year for their four years of medical school, an increase of $1,319 (2%). Tuition for the second-, third- and fourth-year classes was fixed for four years upon their entry to medical school, and their 2023-24 annual tuition will continue at $65,976, $65,001 and $64,231, respectively. The health fee will remain stable at $2,749 and the student fee will remain stable at $1,500.

University College, Summer School 2023-24 tuition rates

University College: For evening students enrolling in the various undergraduate and graduate programs in University College in 2023-24, tuition will be $400 to $995 per unit hour, compared with the 2022-23 cost of $381 to $995 per credit hour.

Summer School: Tuition in Summer School classes for 2024 will remain at the current cost of $1,180 per undergraduate credit hour and the current cost of $1,420 per graduate credit hour.