NEWSROOM

Chancellor’s State of the University address released

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin has shared the 2023 State of the University address, providing an update on the past year, highlighting accomplishments in academic distinction, student access and Washington University’s commitment to St. Louis, and answering questions from members of the campus community. 

