At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 3, numerous faculty members were appointed with tenure, promoted with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles will take effect July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Sheldon A. Evans as professor of law at the School of Law; and

Benjamin Levin as professor of law at the School of Law.

Granting of tenure

Polina Lishko as professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Hua Pan as associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine (effective March 3);

Renée A. Shellhaas, MD, as professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 3); and

Aggie Toppins as associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts (effective March 3).

Promotion with tenure

Ana M. Babus to associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;

Jonathan C. Barnes to associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;

Taylor Carlson to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Joanna Dee Das to associate professor of dance in Arts & Sciences;

Bhupal Dev to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences;

Steven Frankel to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Meghan Kirkwood to associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School;

Sebla B. Kutluay to associate professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 3);

Calvin Lai to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

SangMok Lee to associate professor of economics in Arts & Sciences;

Diana J. Montaño to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences;

Luis A. Salas to associate professor of classics in Arts & Sciences;

Yanli Song to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Joshua A. Van Dyke-Blodgett to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences;

Kristin J. Van Engen to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Constance Vale to associate professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School; and

Kun Wang to associate professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences.