Moran to deliver annual Brauer Lecture

Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, as well as a lawyer, author, pilot and filmmaker, will deliver the keynote address for Olin Business School’s Brauer Lecture Series on Thursday, April 13.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. CT in Graham Chapel on Washington University in St. Louis’ Danforth Campus, and will include a 45-minute lecture followed by a Q&A. Students, alumni, faculty, staff and members of the greater St. Louis business community are invited to attend this free event. Registration is required to ensure adequate seating. The lecture will also be simulcast in Knight Hall’s Frick Forum.

Moran has been described as one of America’s most inspiring and effective leaders. His unique leadership style led Chipotle to impressive growth and success, as the company’s value grew by over $23 billion and more than 2,000 restaurants during his time as co-CEO. This unparalleled rise in revenue, profitability and shareholder return was fueled by a team of over 75,000, united by Moran’s vision of rewarding people based on their effectiveness in making those around them better. Moran’s philosophy is that while management is about getting people to do something for you, leadership is about inspiring people to do something for themselves.

Moran’s book — “Love is Free. Guac is Extra.: How Vulnerability, Empowerment, and Curiosity Built an Unstoppable Team” — shows his unique understanding of the meaning of empowerment when it comes to being an effective leader. In the lecture, Moran will share the lessons he learned from taking Chipotle from a regional burrito chain to a Fortune 500 superstar — lessons he said are crucial for any leader who wants to maximize their contributions.

Immediately following, local food trucks — FarmTruk, Go Gyro and Sweet Divine Cupcakes — will be on site and available for free to students who attended the event.

About the series

Camilla T. and Stephen F. Brauer

Made possible by the generosity of Stephen and Camilla Brauer, the lecture series was created to explore and encourage dialogue on the American free enterprise system and its influence on economic growth, public policy and world affairs. The inaugural lecture took place in April 2022.

Sponsored in collaboration with Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., the Brauer Lecture Series features leading scholars and public figures from across the United States and supports student growth and development in alignment with Olin’s vision of world-changing business education. Featured lecturers are encouraged to discuss how their values guide their daily lives while also highlighting the importance of free-market economics.

“America’s free-market enterprise system is not just about creating economic prosperity — it protects the core of our democratic system,” said Liberty Vittert, a professor of practice of data science at Olin Business School and faculty director of the Brauer Lecture Series.

“We are grateful to the Brauer family for their generosity and the opportunity to bring key thought leaders to campus. Our hope is that this universitywide lecture series will spark discussion, debate and a deeper understanding of the critical importance of economic growth through free markets.”