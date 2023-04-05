NEWSROOM

WashU Dance Collective to perform

PAD company-in-residence presents 'Genesis' April 7-8

From left: Sara Goldstein, Quinn Turilli, Ryan Hoffman, Lexy Sokolowski and Vivienne Chang. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)

The Washington University Dance Collective (WUDC), the resident dance company of the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will present “Genesis,” an evening of new and original choreography, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8.

Led by artistic director Cecil Slaughter, a professor of practice and director of undergraduate studies in dance, the collective features a blend of talented and expressive movers from diverse backgrounds, who bring with them a wide range of movement styles and performance acumen.

“Genesis” will feature nearly 30 dancers performing nine works by faculty, student and alumni choreographers. The program will open with “Behind the Curtain,” a large-scale work for 16 dancers choreographed by Slaughter and the collective. Next will be Brooke Bergman’s “Sinking” and Bei Qi’s “Enneagram,” followed by Maxine Gill’s “Wild Release” and Kendra Key’s “The People and I.”

After intermission, the program will continue with Lily Rich’s “Me Against You, Us Against Them.” Lexy Sokolowski choreographs “My Way.” Izzy Yanover choreographs “Day Seven (Excerpt from ‘Shivah’).” Concluding the evening will be “unrequited,” a work for 12 dancers choreographed by WUDC co-artistic director Ryadah Heiskell.

Performances of “Genesis” take place in Edison Theatre. Tickets are $20, or $15 for seniors, students and WashU faculty and staff. Tickets are available through the Edison Theatre Box Office.

Edison Theatre is located in the Mallinckrodt Student Center, 6465 Forsyth Blvd. For more information, call 314-935-6543 or visit pad.wustl.edu.

  • Lexy Sokolowski (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Emily Lu and Deborah Adams (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Quinn Turilli (in air) with company. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Erin Prein (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Nina Giraldo (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Jill Mark (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Clockwise from left: Renée Austin, Maddy Crawford, Nina Giraldo and Kate Bircher. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
  • Maddy Crawford and Nina Giraldo (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
