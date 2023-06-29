NEWSROOM

Statement on Supreme Court decision on race in admissions

At Washington University, we are firmly committed to cultivating a diverse student body that includes individuals from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Diversity in many dimensions is critically important to our community and our mission in support of teaching, research and patient care. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court does not change this commitment.  We are reviewing the ruling to understand how it will impact our admissions processes, and we will make necessary adjustments to ensure that we are following the law. We will not waver in our commitment to creating a community where all are welcome, included and supported on their path to success.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s message to the WashU community is available here.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Fighting loneliness by finding purpose

School of Law dean search committee appointed

Dordor, Ellis win inaugural Heartland Journalism Fellowships

WashU Experts

Why the inflation news is better than some headlines suggest

How to avoid mosquito bites

Hunting for a picket line

WashU in the News

‘I’m wired differently’: What it feels like to be polyamorous and how couples make it work

Deadly Fungi Are Becoming More Common and We’re Running Out of Ways to Treat Them

Alito in the hot seat over trips to Alaska and Rome he accepted from groups and individuals who lobby the Supreme Court