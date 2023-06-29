Statement on Supreme Court decision on race in admissions

At Washington University, we are firmly committed to cultivating a diverse student body that includes individuals from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives. Diversity in many dimensions is critically important to our community and our mission in support of teaching, research and patient care. Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court does not change this commitment. We are reviewing the ruling to understand how it will impact our admissions processes, and we will make necessary adjustments to ensure that we are following the law. We will not waver in our commitment to creating a community where all are welcome, included and supported on their path to success.

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin’s message to the WashU community is available here.