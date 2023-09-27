‘She Leads’ to empower women through panels, presentations

The Ann W. and Spencer T. Olin-Chancellor’s Fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis will host the 2023 “She Leads Symposium @ WashU” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium.

For nearly 50 years, this annual event has empowered women to lead at the highest levels of society.

This year’s event will feature two panels: a “Women in Entrepreneurship” panel and the annual “Ida H. Early: Composing a Life” panel, sponsored by the Women’s Society. The panelists are university leaders and alumnae.

Tatum Getty, a WashU alumna (BSBA ’04) and founding general partner of THENA Capital, will deliver the Karl King Hoagland Jr. keynote for the symposium. Getty has worked in the health and wellness sector in the United States and the United Kingdom, with roles in marketing, public relations and brand management at companies including SoulCycle, Barry’s Bootcamp and Tonal. Getty is also a founder of the Future of HealthTech Hub, a health care-focused community, and is passionate about women’s health and reducing the gender gap in health care.

In addition to the keynote and panel discussions, the event will feature a mentorship breakfast.

Taylor Yocom, an admissions specialist at the School of Law, will give welcome remarks. Yocom is an alumna of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts and the Olin Fellowship.

In conjunction with She Leads, The Graduate Center is co-hosting an adapted 3MT® (Three Minute Thesis) competition, which is open to all WashU full-time graduate and professional degree students. Presentations should focus on gender and racial diversity, equity and inclusion. The deadline to enter is Oct. 8; learn more about the competition here.

A reception will follow in Knight Hall’s Frick Forum, featuring women-owned small businesses. This year, She Leads takes place during national 2023 Women’s Entrepreneur Week.

Register to attend in person or virtually. For more information, visit sheleads.wustl.edu.