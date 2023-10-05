New St. Louis Impact Fund to support student-community projects

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement invites Washington University in St. Louis undergraduate and graduate students to apply for grants from the St. Louis Impact Fund, a new initiative that aims to connect students to community partners across the St. Louis region. A total of $50,000 in grants will be available in this academic year.

“St. Louis is full of opportunities, and Washington University students can help to catalyze some of the transformational work being done throughout the greater bi-state area,” said Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Executive Director of the Gephardt Institute. “Through community partnership, I hope students learn valuable skills for social change, St. Louisans see and feel an investment from the Gephardt Institute and we work together toward regional priorities.”

Grants will be awarded in four categories.

Transform grants (up to $10,000) are designed to support a substantial co-led project between students and one or more community partners. Applicants must attend three grant development workshops, demonstrate previous engagement with a partner organization and have clearly articulated goals. Letters of intent are due Oct. 31.

Mini grants (up to $500) will support a short-term, student-led project with a local nonprofit or civic organization. Grants will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Engage STL grants (up to $500) will fund group visits to local events, cultural institutions and St. Louis neighborhood that illuminate the region’s history, culture and politics. Grants will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Partnership extension grants will help St. Louis Fellows and Civic Scholars extend their summer internships and projects with St. Louis organizations into the academic year.

“Strong, mutually beneficial community partnerships are a vital component of civic engagement, as so much of our work is based in relationship and shared knowledge,” Kurtzman said. “Community partnerships are rooted in listening, shared goals and trust. We are proud to partner with a variety of civic and nonprofit organizations throughout the year and are looking forward to how the St. Louis Impact Fund may be yet another inroad for community organizations to partner with the Gephardt Institute and Washington University students.”

To learn more, visit the St. Louis Impact Fund website.