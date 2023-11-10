University impact demonstrated with new St. Louis initiatives inventory

A newly developed online tool illustrates the scope, depth and breadth of Washington University in St. Louis’ current commitment to the city and the region, and the campus community is invited to review and even add to it.

“Chancellor Martin has made the university’s emphasis on St. Louis a top priority,” said Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor for St. Louis initiatives. “We are who we are because of where we are, and we’re ready to further leverage our deep strengths in research, education and patient care to better serve our neighbors. This new inventory shows the great work that is already being done and makes space for new opportunities.”

Developed during the past several months, the St. Louis initiatives inventory is a streamlined visual tool to catalog, track and share WashU’s current community projects in the St. Louis area. It allows the university to share best practices among similar programs; strengthen pre-existing collaborations; and inspire future projects between the university and community partners.

“Community impact is a guiding principle of the university’s strategic plan, ‘Here and Next,’” Weingarth said. “The inventory is an important first step in identifying all of the ways that WashU is already engaged with St. Louis. We invite our entire campus to take part by exploring the strategic networks that WashU is already involved with or in making new connections.”

The inventory is available on the St. Louis Initiatives homepage. WashU faculty, staff and students also can suggest initiatives to be included in the inventory.