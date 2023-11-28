Video: ‘Adam Pendleton: To Divide By’

“Many things are always happening at once,” Adam Pendleton said. “So when you look at the painting, it’s not one gesture, it’s many gestures.

“I want the paintings to be like that,” Pendleton added. “That is the world. That is the world we experience.”

This fall, the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum at Washington University in St. Louis presents “Adam Pendleton: To Divide By,” a major solo exhibition exploring the artist’s relationship with abstract composition. The exhibition features dozens of new works, including paintings, drawings and ceramics, as well as two recent film portraits.

In this video, Pendleton, one of the most celebrated visual artists of his generation, talks about his artistic process, his aims for the work and how painting echoes the movement of the body.

“To Divide By” remains on view at the Kemper Art Museum through Jan. 15. For more information, visit kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu.