Student club hosts Stuart Weitzman, shoe designer and entrepreneur, Feb. 8

The student-led “Business of the Arts” club at Washington University in St. Louis will host legendary shoe designer and entrepreneur Stuart Weitzman on campus Feb. 8 and 9.

The main event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in Givens Hall, Kemp Auditorium. Weitzman will talk about his experience building an internationally renowned company; his unique approach to entrepreneurship; and his commitment to prioritizing function as an integral element of fashion. Afterward, students will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The free event is open to the WashU community. The club also plans to have pizza and refreshments for attendees following the talk. Advanced registration is requested, but not required. Register here.

The event is the first for the newly formed “Business of the Arts” club. On April 1, the club also plans to host fashion designer Michael Kors.

Washington University’s Business of the Arts program is a joint program run by both Olin Business School and the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. The program offers a minor in business arts for those interested in a career in the arts — whether as a creator/artist or an entrepreneur.

About Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman’s passion for design has been a lifelong pursuit, leading to the internationally renowned company that bears his name.

Today, his shoes dominate red-carpet events and are worn by celebrity fans around the world. Beyoncé, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez are just a few who are regularly seen in his designs, along with millions of other women in over 70 countries.

Weitzman approaches his extensive charitable endeavors with equal commitment. He supports a wide range of hospitals and medical research centers, youth and sports organizations, cultural institutions and the prehistoric caves in the Altamira region of Spain, and regularly mentors university students on their entrepreneurial and design aspirations.