Celebrate International Women’s Day at Olin’s ‘She Suite’

It’s not too late to register for one of Olin Business School’s biggest events of the year, “She Suite.” The event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Knight Hall, Emerson Auditorium, at Washington University in St. Louis, and will include a panel discussion and reception. The panel discussion also will be livestreamed for those who prefer to attend virtually.

The annual event, part of Olin’s Leadership Perspectives Series, lifts up and celebrates the impact that women make on their communities, in business and the world.

This year’s event brings together a diverse panel of accomplished women who’ve overcome challenges and brought down barriers. They include Gwendolyn Doss, EMBA ’21, chief engineer at Boeing Co.; Elise Miller Hoffman, AB ’11, MBA ’16, chief operating officer at ImageMover and general partner at Cultivation Capital; and Tina Rene’ Sappington, who is set to graduate with an executive MBA degree from Olin this year and is vice president and director of purpose and impact at QuantumNextDX.

Embracing the International Women’s Day #InspireInclusion theme, panelists will share personal stories, lessons learned and their perspectives on the path to a more equitable world.

“This year’s panel exudes grit and focuses on personal accountability,” said Staci Thomas, a professor of practice in communications at Olin, who will once again serve as the panel moderator.

“This is a set of seriously scrappy women who know how to say ‘no’ yet won’t take no for an answer. They take ownership of their personal and professional growth and demand to be included. As a result, these women leaders have rocketed through the ranks of historically male-dominated industries. We’re going to discuss emotional stress, when an opportunity perhaps isn’t an opportunity, hear about their boldest moves and more.”

“She Suite” is an inclusive event open to all who enjoy great stories, lively discussion and insight from amazing women business leaders. Thomas described the annual celebration of women as a “party with a purpose.”

“I think there are two key reasons that the ‘She Suite’ has a fantastic following. The first, of course, is the incredible selection of panelists. Our events team does a great job of selecting women who are both exceptional leaders at work and in our communities. It’s easy to create a conversation when the panelists have so many great stories to share,” Thomas said.

“The second reason that the ‘She Suite’ draws attendees, I believe, is that the event is truly about uplifting ourselves by uplifting others. It’s an inspirational, feel-good event. Our attendees are incredibly diverse — all ages, genders and professions. And every intersection brings value to the conversation. I’ve met the most amazing people at the post-panel reception: startup founders who say, ‘I’m here because I want to build my business culture correctly from the start. Hearing these stories is so helpful,’ to people sharing and seeking business opportunities. It’s an incredibly positive environment, and everyone leaves with new friends.”

The event is free, but registration is required. Register here to attend in person, or here to attend virtually.