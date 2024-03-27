NEWSROOM

Confluence symposium, award ceremony to take place April 10

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to attend a symposium and award ceremony recognizing WashU faculty and community partners for their innovative research and deep engagement with the region.

Leaders in community-engaged research will share best practices and wisdom. One researcher will be honored with the 2024 William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award, and the top 10 finalists will be recognized. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St.

Learn more about the symposium and award ceremony on the “Here and Next” website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Jennifer Coolidge to give WashU’s 163rd Commencement address

Can’t we all just get along?

Award of up to $31 million supports development of osteoarthritis treatment

WashU Experts

How Key Bridge collapse could impact U.S. supply chains immediately, long-term

Happiness may protect against dementia

Don’t believe hype about shorter work week benefits

WashU in the News

Mnuchin tried to force a sale of TikTok. Now he’s a possible bidder.

DNA test says it can predict opioid addiction risk. Skeptics aren’t so sure.

The Deep Conflict Between Our Work and Parenting Ideals