Confluence symposium, award ceremony to take place April 10

The Washington University in St. Louis community is invited to attend a symposium and award ceremony recognizing WashU faculty and community partners for their innovative research and deep engagement with the region.

Leaders in community-engaged research will share best practices and wisdom. One researcher will be honored with the 2024 William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award, and the top 10 finalists will be recognized. The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at .ZACK Theatre, 3224 Locust St.

Learn more about the symposium and award ceremony on the “Here and Next” website.