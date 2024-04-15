Board grants faculty promotions, tenure

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 1, numerous faculty members were appointed with tenure, promoted with tenure or granted tenure. Their new roles and titles take effect July 1, unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Steven Miles as a professor of history in Arts & Sciences.

Granting of tenure

Paul K. Byrne as an associate professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Eric J. Duncavage, MD, as a professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1);

Eynav Yafit Klechevsky as an associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1);

Alexander Stegh as a professor of neurological surgery at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1); and

Shuo Wang as an associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1).

Promotion with tenure

Nicola Aravecchia to associate professor of classics and of art history and archaeology in Arts & Sciences;

Heather R. Berg to associate professor of women, gender and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences;

Nathaniel D. Huebsch to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Meredith E. Jackrel to associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences;

Abhinav K. Jha to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Penina C. Laker to associate professor of art at the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts;

Christopher D. Lucas to associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences;

Henri Juhani Martikainen to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Rita Parai to associate professor of earth, environmental and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Kimberly M. Parker to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Maria Piarulli to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences;

Martha E. Precup to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Christina Ramos to associate professor of history in Arts & Sciences;

Andrea Soranno to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1);

Laura Escobar Vega to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Patricia B. Weisensee to associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Helina Solomon Woldekiros to associate professor of anthropology in Arts & Sciences;

Ning Zhang to associate professor of computer science and engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering; and

Rui Zhang to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (tenure effective March 1).