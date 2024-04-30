Field Notes: London Globe

Last summer, 18 students from Washington University in St. Louis traveled to London for an intensive summer program at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

In this video, Claire Sommers, a lecturer in the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, describes the group’s aims and what it means to explore the places that shaped the Bard.

“I think you gain a better understanding of history, of Shakespeare, of his world, just by inhabiting the spaces where he lived, where he worked, where he thought,” Sommers said.

“We hope to allow students to understand the world that he lived in.”

Applications for the 2024 session at Shakespeare’s Globe are closed. For more information about WashU study-abroad opportunities, visit overseas.wustl.edu.