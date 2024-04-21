ThurtenE Carnival canceled for April 21

The ThurtenE Carnival at Washington University in St. Louis has been canceled for Sunday, April 21 due to crowd safety concerns. The university administration made this decision after several fights broke out among groups of attendees at the carnival on Saturday, April 20. The carnival was closed early on Saturday evening and, out of an abundance of caution, the remainder of the event, which was scheduled to continue through Sunday evening, will be canceled.

“We’re disappointed for our students and community members that we had to make the sad decision to close ThurtenE for Sunday,” said Anna “Dr. G” Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs. “The safety of our community is always our highest priority and we felt it was necessary to take this step to prevent an unfortunate situation from becoming worse. We’re proud of our student organizers for all the hard work they put into planning this year’s event. We will work with them to make sure they recoup any losses incurred from this cancellation.”

The oldest and largest student-run carnival in the nation, Thurtene has been a tradition for WashU and the St. Louis community for over a century. For additional information, visit the ThurtenE website.