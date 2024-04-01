WashU Dance Collective to perform

The Washington University Dance Collective will present “Glimmers,” an evening-length concert of new and original choreography, in Edison Theatre April 5 and 6. Clockwise from front left: Kate Bircher, Millie Gyawali, Brooke Bergman, Myla McGhee, Jacquelene Chang and Maddy Pestine. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)

The Washington University Dance Collective (WUDC), the resident dance company of the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences, will present “Glimmers,” an evening of new and original choreography, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6.

Led by artistic director Cecil Slaughter, a professor of practice and director of undergraduate studies in dance, “Glimmers” will feature nearly 40 dancers — representing a wide range of backgrounds and movement styles — performing eight works by faculty, student and alumni choreographers.

The program will open with “and then…” a large-scale work for the full company, choreographed by master of fine arts candidate Emily Duggins Ehling and inspired by Nick Drake’s song “River Man.”

Next will be “This Too Shall Pass,” an ode to better days choreographed by Maddy Pestine and Lexy Sokolowski, followed by “always forthcoming and already past,” an exploration of liminal spaces by MFA candidate Tess Losada Miner. Slaughter’s “Tributaries,” a work for 20 dancers, examines how individual movement contributions can help to create a larger whole.

After intermission, the program will continue with “Glimmers,” a work for 12 dancers by WUDC co-artistic director Ryadah Heiskell, and two works by MFA candidate Lourdes del Mar Santiago Lebrón: “Las falta tuercas” and “Un recuerdo del presente.” Concluding the program will be “Funk Brazil,” a work for the full company choreographed by MFA candidate Caroline Gonsalves Bertho.

Performances take place in Edison Theatre. Tickets are $20, or $15 for seniors, students and WashU faculty and staff, and free for WashU students. Tickets are available through the Washington University Box Office.

Edison Theatre is located in the Mallinckrodt Student Center, 6465 Forsyth Blvd. For more information, call 314-935-6543 or visit pad.wustl.edu.