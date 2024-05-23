Global Advisory Council to elevate university’s global efforts

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin has established a Global Advisory Council to maximize the impact of Washington University in St. Louis’ global efforts in research, education, patient care, recruitment and advancement.

The council, which comprises administrators, faculty and staff, will meet quarterly to help strengthen relationships with local and global alumni communities; enhance cross-school collaboration around global topics; and provide insight to expand WashU’s reputation and impact in the world.

Wrighton

In addition, Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor emeritus and the James and Mary Wertsch Distinguished University Professor, will work closely with the council as the newly appointed university ambassador for international strategy, Martin announced.

The council, which will report to the Board of Trustees, will be led by Vijay Ramani, vice provost for graduate education and international affairs. View the full list of members.

“I would like to thank Chancellor Martin for convening the Global Advisory Council,” Ramani said. “I look forward to working with Chancellor Emeritus Wrighton in his role as ambassador and with all the members of the council to advance WashU global efforts.”

In his role, which began March 1, Wrighton will work to strengthen WashU’s global presence by fostering relationships with key stakeholders and advancing the university’s objectives on the international stage. His efforts align with the university’s overall international strategy and the “Here and Next” strategic plan.

“I am excited about the prospects for building momentum in programs that will enhance our visibility as a contributor to addressing challenges such as climate change, infectious diseases, the aging of society in many countries and overcoming poverty,” Wrighton said. “Engaging our international alumni and academic partners around the world will be important in building our strength as a leading research university.”

Wrighton’s commitment to the university’s global impact since his time as chancellor will assist him in fulfilling this role and working with the council.

“I’m thankful to Mark Wrighton and appreciate his enthusiasm for this critical endeavor to leverage our strengths as a global institution more broadly,” Martin said. “I’m confident that his leadership and expertise will elevate our key relationships around the world and the work of the Global Advisory Council.”