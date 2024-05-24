Knight appointed executive director of George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy

Andrew Knight, vice dean for education and globalization and professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named executive director of WashU’s George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy and senior advisor to the chancellor for leadership, effective July 1, announced Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Knight is an expert in organizational behavior, leadership and teamwork.

Knight succeeds Kurt Dirks, who has accepted an appointment as dean of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

Funded by a $20 million gift from George and Carol Bauer, the new Bauer Leaders Academy places values-based leadership development at the center of the WashU experience for all students. In partnership with the Division of Student Affairs and the Office of the Provost, Knight will create high-impact co-curricular programs, support leadership research and develop new academic courses and content. The initiative is part of “Here and Next,” the university’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Andrew is a model of character-driven leadership himself,” Martin said. “In his work as an educator, an innovator and a researcher, Andrew has demonstrated his passion for developing students as leaders of purpose and character. I am confident that, under his direction, the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy will be a trailblazer in the emerging field of leadership education.”

“I am grateful to have an opportunity to play a role in differentiating WashU as a place that develops leaders of character and capability,” Knight said. “Through this work, WashU will equip students with the skills and insights needed to effect positive change in their fields, communities and society.”

Knight joined Olin Business School in 2010. During his tenure, he has served as associate dean for WashU at Brookings and co-lead for Olin’s Graduate Programs Office. In his role as Olin’s vice dean for education and globalization, Knight oversees undergraduate and graduate programs, global programs, the Center for Digital Education and academic affairs and the registrar’s office. Knight also has taught courses on teamwork, leadership, people metrics and organizational behavior.

In addition, Knight serves on several university committees, including the School of Public Health Internal Advisory Committee, the Undergraduate Academic Advisory Board, the Arts & Sciences Literacies for Life and Career Advisory Committee and the Faculty Advisory Board for the Center for Teaching & Learning.