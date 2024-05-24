WashU’s College Prep Program welcomes new cohort of high school students

Washington University in St. Louis has announced the 11th cohort of the College Prep Program, a no-cost, multi-year program that prepares first-generation, limited-income students for college. This summer, the new cohort of 37 rising high school sophomores will engage in two weeks of on-campus academic and social programming. The previous year’s cohort also will return for a two-week learning experience that includes ACT prep and visits to cultural institutions. And Cohort 9, composed of rising seniors, will live and learn on campus for three weeks, taking classes for college credit. Throughout the academic year, College Prep scholars will reunite for college trips, cultural performances and workshops on the college application process.
“I’m so excited to welcome another cohort of curious and hard-working scholars,” said Tashanna R. Stanciel, director of the College Prep Program. “Our goal is to provide these students opportunities to grow personally, professionally and academically so that they thrive in college.”
College Prep graduates have matriculated to colleges across the nation. Members of the cohort that celebrated its graduation ceremony May 5 received admissions offers from approximately 75 colleges across the nation, including WashU, Howard University and the University of Chicago.
The 2024 College Prep Scholars are:
Brentwood High School
Tina Ou
Cahokia High School
Skyler Alston
Alexus Cox
Aarionna Donnald
Serena Johnson
Gisselle Jordan
Tashaun Matthews
Arrionna Nicks
Saniya Parnell
Melany Reid
Zyren Robinson
Ava Strader
Daniel Williams
Martez Williams
Clayton High School
DaoHeng Dong
Gateway Science Academy
Malaknur Baghmanli
Zeynep Demir
Hazelwood East High School
Peace Awodeyi
Kamorri Jones
Eyriah Pratcher
Katrell Robinson Jr.
Ashia Sanders
KIPP St Louis High School
Nia Phillips
Lutheran North High School
William Hirt
Maplewood Richmond Heights High School
Jayda Johnson
Hanaa Sakroujeh
STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High
Laila Williams
Lena Williams
McKinley Classical Leadership Academy
Kaden Brown
Niko Jackson
Yiibari Waate
Metro Academic & Classical High School
Mikah Haywood
Hamza Kugic
Kailan Smith
Pattonville High School
Samuel Gunawan
Riverview Gardens High School
Christopher Ward
University City High School
Aracely Figueroa
