WashU’s College Prep Program welcomes new cohort of high school students

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
students conducting an experiment
College Prep scholars engage in science and humanities programs and learn more about the college application process during their three years on campus. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership)

Washington University in St. Louis has announced the 11th cohort of the College Prep Program, a no-cost, multi-year program that prepares first-generation, limited-income students for college. This summer, the new cohort of 37 rising high school sophomores will engage in two weeks of on-campus academic and social programming. The previous year’s cohort also will return for a two-week learning experience that includes ACT prep and visits to cultural institutions. And Cohort 9, composed of rising seniors, will live and learn on campus for three weeks, taking classes for college credit. Throughout the academic year, College Prep scholars will reunite for college trips, cultural performances and workshops on the college application process. 

“I’m so excited to welcome another cohort of curious and hard-working scholars,” said Tashanna R. Stanciel, director of the College Prep Program. “Our goal is to provide these students opportunities to grow personally, professionally and academically so that they thrive in college.”

College Prep graduates have matriculated to colleges across the nation. Members of the cohort that celebrated its graduation ceremony May 5 received admissions offers from approximately 75 colleges across the nation, including WashU, Howard University and the University of Chicago.  

The 2024 College Prep Scholars are:

Brentwood High School

Tina Ou

Cahokia High School

Skyler Alston

Alexus Cox

Aarionna Donnald

Serena Johnson

Gisselle Jordan

Tashaun Matthews

Arrionna Nicks

Saniya Parnell

Melany Reid

Zyren Robinson

Ava Strader

Daniel Williams

Martez Williams

Clayton High School

DaoHeng Dong

Gateway Science Academy

Malaknur Baghmanli

Zeynep Demir

Hazelwood East High School

Peace Awodeyi

Kamorri Jones

Eyriah Pratcher

Katrell Robinson Jr.

Ashia Sanders

KIPP St Louis High School

Nia Phillips

Lutheran North High School

William Hirt

Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Jayda Johnson

Hanaa Sakroujeh

STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley High

Laila Williams

Lena Williams

McKinley Classical Leadership Academy

Kaden Brown

Niko Jackson

Yiibari Waate

Metro Academic & Classical High School

Mikah Haywood

Hamza Kugic

Kailan Smith

Pattonville High School

Samuel Gunawan

Riverview Gardens High School

Christopher Ward

University City High School

Aracely Figueroa

