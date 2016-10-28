New academic building added to plan for east end of Danforth Campus

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The plans for the transformation of the east end of the Danforth Campus at Washington University in St. Louis have expanded to include an additional academic building for the School of Engineering & Applied Science: James M. McKelvey, Sr. Hall.

McKelvey Hall, to be located south of Preston M. Green Hall, will house the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and support Washington University’s data science efforts. Read more about McKelvey Hall.

The updated plan for enhancing the east end of the Danforth Campus now includes three new academic buildings, an expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, two new multiuse facilities, an underground parking garage and an expansive new Central Green.

Work on the east end — the largest capital investment in the recent history of the Danforth Campus — will begin following Commencement in the spring of 2017.

Roll over the map to view the main elements of the east end of the Danforth Campus project.

More information on the components of the plan:

Visit campusnext.wustl.edu for updates about the east end project.