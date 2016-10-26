Washington University honored as International Humanitarian of the Year

In recognition of significant contributions to solving global humanitarian issues, the World Affairs Council of St. Louis has selected Washington University in St. Louis to receive the 2016 International Humanitarian of the Year Award. The university will be honored at a gala event to be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Chase Park Plaza hotel.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the World Affairs Council of St. Louis,” said Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, who will accept the award on behalf of the university. “Our main campuses are located in St. Louis, but we are a global institution, committed to improving quality of life throughout the world. This award is an important reminder that while we are certainly dedicated to doing our part in the St. Louis community, our work is without borders, and an institution like ours can — and must — make a difference through our greatest mission — to be of service to society.”

In selecting Washington University for the award, the World Affairs Council of St. Louis cited the university’s “leadership that has led to the establishment of a ‘world class’ university in St. Louis that makes it possible to attract the brightest and most dedicated students from around the globe.” The council also lauds the university’s contributions to the success of local businesses and the prosperity of the St. Louis community.

In addition to Washington University, other honorees include St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slay, who will be recognized as Civic Leader of the Year; and Newell S. (Jim) Knight, who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the World Affairs Council.

Previous recipients of the International Humanitarian of the Year Award include Emerson, Shriners Hospitals for Children-St. Louis, and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.

The World Affairs Council of St. Louis aims to connect the citizens of the region with the world. Its mission is to promote understanding, engagement, relationships and leadership in world affairs. The council is an affiliate of the World Affairs Councils of America, which represents and supports the largest national nonpartisan network of local councils dedicated to educating, inspiring and engaging Americans in international affairs and the critical global issues of our times.

To learn more about how Washington University is making an impact on global challenges, visit the university’s global website.