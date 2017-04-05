Washington University students launch a new type of chemistry tournament

WUCT teams will be asked to answer questions like these. Can you? For answers, visit the chemistry tournament site.

At 8 a.m., a 15 mL dose of a gadolinium contrast dye is injected into a patient. Assume the gadolinium immediately mixes uniformly with the blood in circulation. The average body contains 5.1 liters of blood. What is the initial concentration of gadolinium (Gd) in circulation after injection? Assume the dye contains 1.825 mmol/mL of gadolinium, and ignore the increase in blood volume from the injection of the 15 mL dose.

A protein/enzyme located in the human body is catalase, which is known to act as a catalyst in order to break down hydrogen peroxide. In large quantities, hydrogen peroxide is lethal to humans, but with the addition of the catalase protein, it can decompose into harmless water and oxygen.

2H2O2 → H2O + O2

Given the decomposition reaction for hydrogen peroxide above, explain whether the hydrogen peroxide is the reducing or oxidizing agent, using half-reactions as evidence.

The half-life of caffeine in an adult is six hours. On average, a person can only fall asleep when the amount of caffeine drops below 2.5 mg per kg of body mass. A cup of robusta coffee contains 650 mg of caffeine. If over-caffeinated Oscar consumes one 12-ounce cup of robusta coffee (containing 650 mg of caffeine) at 8 a.m., how many mg of caffeine will remain in his body at 3:30 p.m.?