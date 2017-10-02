Event to feature global risk expert

A renowned foreign policy expert will visit Washington University in St. Louis next week to discuss the current political climate in Asia.

Michael R. Auslin will present the S.T. Lee Endowed Lectureship at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum. A reception will follow his lecture, “Is the Asian Century Over Already? Trump, Kim, Xi and the Politics of Crisis.” The McDonnell International Scholars Academy is the host for the event.

Auslin, the Williams-Griffis Research Fellow in Contemporary Asia at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution location in Washington, D.C., specializes in global risk analysis, U.S. security and foreign policy strategy, and security and political relations in Asia. His lecture is open to the public.

“Michael Auslin’s lecture couldn’t be more timely,” said James Wertsch, vice chancellor for international affairs. “Relations among China, North Korea and the U.S. are of crucial importance in today’s world, and Auslin approaches them from a provocative perspective of what he calls the end of the Asian century.”

The event is free; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Created in 2009, the S.T. Lee Endowed Lecture Series offers unique opportunities for students at Washington University to learn about issues of global leadership. The series has been made possible by a generous gift from Seng Tee Lee, through his establishment of the S.T. Lee Endowed Lecture Fund to the McDonnell International Scholars Academy. The series hosts distinguished guest speakers in business, academia, government and the nonprofit sector from around the world.