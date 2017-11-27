Danforth, Nixon to discuss civil discourse Nov. 30

John C. “Jack” Danforth, former U.S. senator from Missouri, and Jay Nixon, former governor of Missouri, will participate in a fireside chat from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at Washington University in St. Louis.

The conversation will focus on engaging in dialogue and discourse “across the aisle” and will be moderated by Rebecca Hollander-Blumoff, vice dean for research and faculty development and professor of law.

“We are delighted to bring these two distinguished visitors — who have spent their lifetime in politics advocating from opposing parties — to our campus together for a conversation about how we can engage on even the most controversial issues in a respectful manner,” Hollander-Blumoff said.

About John Danforth

Danforth is retired after a distinguished career as a Republican Party stalwart, starting in 1968 as the attorney general of Missouri and then serving three terms as a U.S. senator from 1976-95. In 2004, he was appointed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

At Washington University, he serves on the national advisory board for the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. The center was established in 2010 through the generosity of the Danforth Foundation and seeks to deepen academic and public understanding of religion and politics in the United States.

Danforth is a partner with Dowd Bennett LLP in Clayton and the author of three books, the most recent, “The Relevance of Religion,” released in October 2015.

About Jay Nixon

Nixon, a Democrat, served as the 55th governor of Missouri from 2009-2017. Prior to his two terms as governor, he served as the state’s 40th attorney general from 1993-2009.

Nixon is a native of De Soto, Mo. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1978 and 1981, respectively. After passing the bar, he became an attorney in private practice. Coincidentally, he was defeated by Danforth in a 1988 senatorial race, and later followed in Danforth’s footsteps by being elected attorney general.

He is also a partner with Dowd Bennett in Clayton.

